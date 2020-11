Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

One way to fight deforestation is to pay countries to keep their forests from being logged. Norway is leading the way for such programs and has announced it will double the price it pays – but the rate might still not be competitive enough in middle-income countries.

