Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 21:10 Hits: 0

Trace elements such as iron and zinc are essential micronutrients for all kinds of organisms. Below ice sheets, which cover around ten percent of the Earth's land surface, larger quantities of these substances are mobilised than previously assumed. This is shown by new data from Greenland and Antarctica, which were collected and analysed by an international research team.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201123161043.htm