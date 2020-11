Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 14:21 Hits: 2

A team has demonstrated the effectiveness of an inexpensive molecule to fight antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacteria responsible for gonorrhea and meningococcal meningitis. These two infections affect millions of people worldwide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201124092139.htm