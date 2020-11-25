Trump Administration Targets Banks Divesting From Fossil Fuels In New Anti-Climate Rule

Category: Climate Hits: 14
A new proposed regulation that would bar large banks from declining to do business with particular industries or groups of companies was released on Friday by the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) — a move that could have major implications for a wide array of divestment and boycott campaigns nationwide, including efforts to divest from fossil fuels.
