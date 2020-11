Articles

Category: Climate Published on Saturday, 21 November 2020 15:43 Hits: 6

How much information can you get from a speck of purple pigment, no bigger than the diameter of a hair, plucked from an Egyptian portrait that's nearly 2,000 years old? Plenty, according to a new study. Analysis of that speck can teach us about how the pigment was made, what it's made of - and maybe even a little about the people who made it.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201121104311.htm