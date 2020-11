Articles

Category: Climate Published on Sunday, 22 November 2020 14:40 Hits: 7

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will extend a nearly 30-year continuous dataset on sea level collected by an ongoing collaboration of U.S. and European satellites while enhancing weather forecasts and providing detailed information on large-scale ocean currents to support ship navigation near coastlines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201122094039.htm