Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 13:53 Hits: 11

Palaeontologists have provided new proof of parallel evolution: conodonts, early vertebrates from the Permian period, adapted to new habitats in almost identical ways despite living in different geographical regions. The researchers were able to prove that this was the case using fossil teeth found in different geographical locations.

