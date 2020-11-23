The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How ancient fish may have prepared for life on land

A new study adds another layer to the remarkable evolutionary transition of life from water to land on Earth. The international study of the prehistoric 'relic' tetrapods, including salamander and lobe-finned lungfish and coelacanths, adds another perspective to the evolution of other four-legged land animals, including related animals such as frogs and reptiles which live in both terrestrial and aqueous environments.

