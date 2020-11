Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 16:24 Hits: 15

Rising temperatures in Germany's largest drinking water reservoir present new challenges for the drinking water supply. According to a group of researchers, the impacts of this increase can be alleviated by mitigating climate change and applying new management strategies.

