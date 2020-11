Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 17:30 Hits: 14

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is weighing a $1.75 billion sea wall proposal to ward off storm flooding in Charleston, South Carolina. Residents want a solution as sea levels rise, but question the project's environmental and social impacts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/1123/Should-Charleston-wall-itself-off-from-rising-sea-levels?icid=rss