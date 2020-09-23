Gut microbiome plays important role in sleep regulation

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:48 Hits: 1

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects more than one billion people worldwide. Evidence suggests OSA can alter the gut microbiome (GM) and may promote OSA-associated co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and cognitive problems. Researchers have discovered how OSA-related sleep disturbances affect the gut microbiome in mice and how transplanting those gut bacteria into other mice can cause changes to sleep patterns in the recipient mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923124804.htm