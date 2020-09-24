The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Y chromosomes of Neanderthals and Denisovans now sequenced

An international research team led by Martin Petr and Janet Kelso of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has determined Y chromosome sequences of three Neandertals and two Denisovans. These Y chromosomes provide new insights into the relationships and population histories of archaic and modern humans, including new evidence for ancient gene flow from early modern humans into Neandertals.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924141449.htm

