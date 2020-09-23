The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Genome duplications as evolutionary adaptation strategy

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Genome duplications play a major role in the development of forms and structures of plant organisms and their changes across long periods of evolution. Biologists made this discovery in their research of the Brassicaceae family. To determine the scope of the different variations over 30 million years, they analyzed all 4,000 species of this plant family and investigated at the genus level their morphological diversity with respect to all their characteristic traits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923124555.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version