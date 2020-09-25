Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 19:37 Hits: 3

STATEMENT: US House of Representatives Advances Innovation Bill that Also Has a Major Impact on Reducing Climate Pollution Yesterday the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act. The package includes landmark bipartisan legislation to phase out climate-warming hydrofluorocarbons, as well as other key provisions supporting clean energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, and environmental justice. This collection of bipartisan bills provides an...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/QwqpaQR06Dc/statement-us-house-representatives-advances-innovation-bill-also-has-major-impact