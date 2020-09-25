The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Primate brain size does not predict their intelligence

A research team has systematically investigated the cognitive abilities of lemurs, which have relatively small brains compared to other primates. Conducting systematic tests with identical methods revealed that cognitive abilities of lemurs hardly differ from those of monkeys and great apes. Instead, this study revealed that the relationship between brain size and cognitive abilities cannot be generalized and it provides new insights into the evolution of primates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200925113353.htm

