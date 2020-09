Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 4

Some birds can perform amazing cognitive feats - even though their forebrains seem to just consist of lumps of grey cells, while mammalian forebrains harbour a highly complex neocortex. A study reveals for the first time amazing similarities between the neocortex of mammals and sensory brain areas of birds: both are arranged in horizontal layers and vertical columns.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200925113354.htm