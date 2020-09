Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 12:27 Hits: 2

Researchers have discovered significant variations in the ability of different UK butterfly species to maintain a suitable body temperature. Species that rely most on finding a suitably shady location to keep cool are at the greatest risk of population decline. The results predict how climate change might impact butterfly communities, and will inform conservation strategies to protect them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924082713.htm