RELEASE: Urgent Investments in Carbon Dioxide Removal Offer Big Returns for Climate, Jobs and Post-COVID-19 Recovery, Says Economist Intelligence Unit Research Synthesis SAN FRANCISCO, CA – According to a new research synthesis developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and sponsored by ClimateWorks Foundation, investments are urgently needed to rapidly develop and scale up the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions critical to reaching net zero...
