Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:19 Hits: 3

Researchers find support for new hypotheses: that tarantulas' vibrant blue colors may be used to communicate between potential mates, while green coloration confers the ability to conceal among foliage. Their research also suggests that tarantulas are not as color-blind as previously believed, and that these arachnids may be able to perceive the bright blue tones on their bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924101925.htm