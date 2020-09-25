Trump Appoints Pair of Climate Science Deniers to NOAA While Climate-Fueled Fires and Storms Rage

Category: Climate Hits: 5
The White House has made a pair of controversial appointments to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), positioning within the climate science agency two individuals who consistently misrepresent and disagree with the scientific consensus on various issues concerning climate change and who have notable ties with conservative think tanks that disseminate climate science denial.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/24/trump-noaa-david-legates-ryan-maue-climate-denial