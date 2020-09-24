The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

These Agribusiness Groups With Ties to Climate Denial are Trying to Influence the US-UK Trade Deal

Category: Climate Hits: 6

US UK trade deals and agribusiness interests
Read time: 17 mins

This story is a part of Covering Climate Now’s week of coverage focused on stories with the theme of 'climate politics'. Covering Climate Now is a global journalism collaboration committed to strengthening coverage of the climate story. These Agribusiness Groups With Ties to Climate Denial are Trying to Influence the US-UK Trade Deal

The ongoing US-UK trade talks have been seen by some lobby groups as an opportunity to strip back environmental and food safety regulations to allow them to sell products – pesticides, hormone-fed meat, genetically modified crops (GMOs), and chemicals – that have been previously banned under EU law. The groups represent industries worth billions of dollars, and are supported by some of the world’s largest polluters. 

They are also backed by thinktanks and campaign groups with histories of obstructing climate action and ties to funders of climate science denial, and are affiliated with UK organisations closely connected to the UK's Department of International Trade, DeSmog can reveal.

Tags: 
National Chicken Council
Nation Pork Producers Council
American Petroleum Institute
Initiative for Free Trade
Daniel Hannan
Tony Abbott
Institute of Economic Affiars
Shanker Singham
American Chemistry Council

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/23/agribusiness-lobby-groups-us-uk-post-brexit-trade-deal-climate-denial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version