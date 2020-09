Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:46 Hits: 4

Proper folding of extremely long chromosomal DNA molecules is crucial for the correct functioning of the cell. Scientists developed a groundbreaking method to map contact points between replicated DNA molecules, thereby elucidating how the genome is folded inside the nucleus of human cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923124653.htm