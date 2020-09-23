The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities Comments|Add Comment|PrintNear or far, forests — like this one at the edge of Hong Kong — affect the movement, quality and availability of water in cities. Photo by Florian Wehde/Unsplash Water is essential to human health and well-being. In cities, leaders strive to provide secure access to clean, safe and affordable water. In rural areas, farmers hope for adequate rain and healthy rivers to produce healthy crops. The coronavirus pandemic...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for CitiesForests Near or Far Can Protect Water for CitiesForests Near or Far Can Protect Water for CitiesForests Near or Far Can Protect Water for CitiesForests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/TWAhL0fHzvs/cities-forests-water-supplies

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version