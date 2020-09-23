Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities Comments|Add Comment|PrintNear or far, forests — like this one at the edge of Hong Kong — affect the movement, quality and availability of water in cities. Photo by Florian Wehde/Unsplash Water is essential to human health and well-being. In cities, leaders strive to provide secure access to clean, safe and affordable water. In rural areas, farmers hope for adequate rain and healthy rivers to produce healthy crops. The coronavirus pandemic...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/TWAhL0fHzvs/cities-forests-water-supplies