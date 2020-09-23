Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities

Category: Climate Hits: 4Forests Near or Far Can Protect Water for Cities Comments|Add Comment|PrintNear or far, forests — like this one at the edge of Hong Kong — affect the movement, quality and availability of water in cities. Photo by Florian Wehde/Unsplash Water is essential to human health and well-being. In cities, leaders strive to provide secure access to clean, safe and affordable water. In rural areas, farmers hope for adequate rain and healthy rivers to produce healthy crops. The coronavirus pandemic...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/TWAhL0fHzvs/cities-forests-water-supplies