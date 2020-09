Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 14:25 Hits: 0

The impact of the corona pandemic will reduce worldwide carbon dioxide emissions by up to eight percent in 2020. Cumulative reductions of about this magnitude would be required every year to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement by 2030. Measurements now revealed that concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has not yet changed due to the estimated emission reductions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200921102540.htm