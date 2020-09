Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:16 Hits: 0

Not all rats like to be tickled but by listening to their vocalizations it is possible to understand in real-time their individual emotional response. The study suggests that if this same relationship is observed for other situations, then it may be possible to use call patterns in rats to measure their emotional response and understand how best to improve their welfare.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200921111640.htm