Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

Scientists used three-dimensional computer modelling to investigate the hindlimb of Euparkeria capensis -- a small reptile that lived in the Triassic Period 245 million years ago -- and inferred that it had a 'mosaic' of functions in locomotion.

