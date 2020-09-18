The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Indian monsoon can be predicted better after volcanic eruptions

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Large volcanic eruptions can help to forecast the monsoon over India - the seasonal rainfall that is key for the country's agriculture and thus for feeding one billion people. As erratic as they are, volcanic eruptions improve the predictability, a research team now finds. What seems to be a paradox is in fact due to a stronger coupling between the monsoon over large parts of South and South-East Asia and the El Niño phenomenon after an eruption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200918154526.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version