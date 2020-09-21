Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 5

I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen. Comments|Add Comment|PrintAs wildfires continue to rage, millions of people living in the Western United States are experiencing the consequences of climate inaction. Photo by U.S. Forest Service — Pacific Northwest Region/Flickr On September 9, 2020, I woke up before dawn for an early conference call with some East Coast colleagues. But the dawn never arrived that day in Berkeley, California....[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/f1WQOfyOR6I/oped-climate-policy-expert-western-us-fires