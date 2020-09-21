The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.

Category: Climate Hits: 5

I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen. Comments|Add Comment|PrintAs wildfires continue to rage, millions of people living in the Western United States are experiencing the consequences of climate inaction. Photo by U.S. Forest Service — Pacific Northwest Region/Flickr On September 9, 2020, I woke up before dawn for an early conference call with some East Coast colleagues. But the dawn never arrived that day in Berkeley, California....

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.I’ve Worked on Climate Policy for 30 Years. Western US Fires Are the Scariest Thing I’ve Seen.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/f1WQOfyOR6I/oped-climate-policy-expert-western-us-fires

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version