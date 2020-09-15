The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Not Enough Climate Action in Stimulus Plans

Not Enough Climate Action in Stimulus Plans Comments|Add Comment|PrintElectric vehicle charging stations, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mariordo/Wikimedia Commons Governments have already announced $11.8 trillion in fiscal stimulus in response to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, more than three times the amount spent in response to the Great Recession of 2008-09. While most of it will prioritize healthcare and direct support to the unemployed, about 30% of stimulus packages are being spent...

