0.5°C of additional warming has a huge effect on global aridity

Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020

In a simulation study, researchers showed that limiting global warming to 1.5°C rather than 2°C will mitigate aridification in some regions of the world including the Mediterranean, western Europe, and southern Africa. However, Australia and some parts of Asia were simulated to become wetter rather than drier at both 1.5°C and 2°C of warming. These findings reveal the importance of targeted regional simulations of aridity levels to support policymaking decisions on global warming targets.

