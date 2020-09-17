The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Secret of plant dietary fiber structure revealed

Researchers have uncovered the mechanics of how plant cell walls balance the strength and rigidity provided by cellulose with its ability to stretch and compress. This discovery helps explain how plant structures can range from floppy grasses to hard wood trees and is important for understanding dietary fiber properties in nutrition. The findings also have applications in medicine, agriculture and a range of other industries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917105352.htm

