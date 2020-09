Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:06 Hits: 4

The proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project could help open Asian markets to U.S. energy. But critics say the climate costs are too high.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0917/Cutting-emissions-exporting-gas-Does-Biden-s-climate-plan-make-sense?icid=rss