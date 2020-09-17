The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

European Thinktanks Repeating ‘Well-worn’ US Climate Denial Tropes

55 Tufton Street
Organisations promoting climate science denial and anti-environmentalism in Europe share the same rhetoric, narratives and right-wing links as their US counterparts, new research has found.

The paper published in the journal Climatic Change examines publications from eight of the most prominent contrarian thinktanks in six EU countries over 24 years from 1994 to 2018, and argues the organisations enjoy a “remarkable” level of political influence for their size.

global warming policy foundation
institute of economic affairs
Centre for Policy Studies
Europäisches Institut für Klima und Energie
Instituto Juan de Mariana
Austrian Economics Centre

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/17/european-think-tanks-repeating-well-worn-us-climate-denial-tropes

