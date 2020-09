Articles

Rising ocean temperatures cause marine heat waves, which place stress on living coral animals, as well as the photosynthetic algae on which they depend for energy. A new study is showing potential for the use of artificial upwelling (AU)-- or the application of cooler, deep water -- as a way to mitigate the thermal stress on corals.

