Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:34 Hits: 2

DNA replication begins with a set of proteins -- the Origin of Replication Complex (ORC). Researchers published images of the human ORC in exquisite detail, showing how it changes shapes in dramatic ways as it assembles around DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200916113426.htm