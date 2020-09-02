The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hoboken, New Jersey Sues Oil Industry for Climate Impacts From its 'Deceptive Actions'

New Jersey has now joined the wave of lawsuits seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate impacts. The city of Hoboken today filed a case against major oil and gas companies and the American Petroleum Institute (API), a powerful industry trade group which has played a major role in promoting “uncertainty” about climate science.

The lawsuit seeks to recover costs associated with climate impacts like extreme flooding and sea level rise. Like other climate liability lawsuits targeting fossil fuel companies, Hoboken's suit alleges that the oil and gas companies and their lobbying group not only knew early on about the climate harms resulting from their products, but actively engaged in campaigns of deception to undermine climate science and avoid policy responses.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/02/hoboken-nj-climate-lawsuit-exxon-chevron-shell-api

