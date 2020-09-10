The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Delaware Just Sued 30 Fossil Fuel Companies and the American Petroleum Institute Over Climate 'Denial and Disinformation'

Flood damage from Hurricane Irene at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware.
Delaware, the home state of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, announced on Thursday, September 10 that it is taking dozens of major oil and gas companies including BP, Chevron, and ExxonMobil to court over the rising costs of climate impacts such as sea level rise and coastal flooding.

Like other U.S. states and municipalities suing the fossil fuel industry, Delaware says that the industry knew half a century ago about the likely climate impacts resulting from the use of its products, but instead of warning the public or changing their business model, the fossil fuel companies engaged in campaigns to attack climate science and downplay the risks of burning coal, oil, and gas in order to stave off policy responses.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/10/delaware-climate-lawsuit-30-fossil-fuels-american-petroleum-institute

