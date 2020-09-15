The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tiny protein motor fuels bacterial movement

Category: Climate Hits: 3

The ability to move is key for bacteria like some strains of salmonella and E. coli to efficiently spread infections. They can propel themselves forward using threads, known as flagella, powered by the flagellar rotary motor. But how this rotary motor is powered has been a mystery among scientists. Now, researchers show that the bacterial flagellar motor is powered by yet another even tinier, rotary motor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200915105959.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version