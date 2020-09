Articles

Scientists have investigated the influence of environmental variability on the behavioral repertoires of 144 social groups. The scientists found that chimpanzees living further away from historical forest refugia, under more seasonal conditions, and found in savannah woodland rather than closed forested habitats, were more likely to exhibit a larger set of behaviors.

