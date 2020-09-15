The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Unplanned Gas Release' at Controversial Gas Facility in Weymouth, South of Boston

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Car parade protest of Weymouth gas compressor station after a leak
Read time: 6 mins

The standard, pre-operational testing of a new natural gas compressor station in the Massachusetts community of Weymouth, south of Boston, had barely begun last week when a gasket failure prompted an emergency shutdown of the facility and resulted in an unintentional gas leak. Weymouth's compressor station, once open, would keep gas pumping through a regional pipeline system, but even before this gas leak, its road to get there has been bumpy, with outcries over its air pollution permit and health concerns from the surrounding community.

Tags: 
Weymouth compressor station
Enbridge
Atlantic Bridge pipeline
FRRACS
fossil gas

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/15/release-weymouth-natural-gas-compressor-station-massachusetts

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version