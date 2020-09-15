Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 22:00 Hits: 4

Using the Ocean As a Tool for Global Economic Recovery Comments|Add Comment|PrintCoastal communities, which heavily rely on the ocean economy, are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Nilantha Ilanguamuwa/Flickr The ocean economy, which contributes upwards of $1.5 trillion in value added to the global economy, was particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a projected loss of $1.9 billion for international shipping carriers alone. Coastal communities were hardest...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/d7EdDAiDHZM/coronavirus-ocean-blue-recovery