Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 17:50 Hits: 6

3 Things to Know About ESG Fund Behavior During the Pandemic Comments|Add Comment|PrintU.S. Stock Exchange. Photo by Wally Gobetz/Flickr One bright spot in the unprecedented stock market volatility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is that most U.S. environmental, social and governance (ESG) index funds are outperforming traditional index funds. Index funds are designed to track specific indexes, like the Dow Jones or S&P 500. They are among the most popular investments by investors,...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/szYjAy_cM0M/3-things-know-about-esg-fund-behavior-during-pandemic