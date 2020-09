Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 13:30 Hits: 6

Phosphorus is essential for agriculture, yet this important plant nutrient is increasingly being lost from soils around the world. The primary cause is soil erosion. The study shows which continents and regions are most strongly affected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200911093014.htm