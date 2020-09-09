Caffeine shot delivers wake-up call on antifungal drug resistance

Articles

Climate

The management of fungal infections in plants and humans could be transformed by a breakthrough in understanding how fungi develop resistance to drugs. It was previously thought that only mutations in a fungi's DNA would result in antifungal drug resistance. Current diagnostic techniques rely on sequencing all of a fungi's DNA to find such mutations. Scientists have now discovered that fungi can develop drug resistance without changes to their DNA -- their genetic code.

