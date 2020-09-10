Baboon matriarchs enjoy less stress

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

You know the type: Loud. Swaggering. Pushy. The alpha male clearly runs the show. Female alphas are often less conspicuous than their puffed up male counterparts, but holding the top spot still has its perks. Now, a study of female baboons points to another upside to being No. 1. A new study of 237 female baboons in Kenya found that alphas have significantly lower levels of glucocorticoids, hormones produced in response to stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910090034.htm