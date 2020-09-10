The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mutant tomato helps to crack the secrets of fruiting

Researchers have found that fruit development in tomatoes rewires their central metabolism. The plant hormone gibberellin, which regulates major parts of plant development, triggers the process of fruiting. Using a mutant strain of tomato that is highly sensitive to gibberellin, the study showed that the central metabolism pathway in tomatoes was consistently rewired via gibberellin activity. These results could lead to new production strategies, such as breeding seedless fruit.

