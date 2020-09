Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:08 Hits: 0

After 10 months of camera surveillance in the Tanzanian rainforest, researchers have concluded that female and male leopards are active at very different times of the day. The discovery contradicts previous assumptions and could be used to help protect the endangered feline, whose populations have dwindled by 85 percent over the past century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910110836.htm