Category: Climate Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement Comments|Add Comment|PrintAt Sokomani's nursery, workers grow native plants like spekboom. Photo: Siyabulela Sokomani Siyabulela “Siya” Sokomani, a young entrepreneur from South Africa, runs a commercial nursery that grows thousands of native saplings every year. By nurturing those trees, he is restoring degraded land and fighting climate change in his community’s township in Cape Town. He’s one of...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

