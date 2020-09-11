New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement

Category: Climate Hits: 3New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement Comments|Add Comment|PrintAt Sokomani's nursery, workers grow native plants like spekboom. Photo: Siyabulela Sokomani Siyabulela “Siya” Sokomani, a young entrepreneur from South Africa, runs a commercial nursery that grows thousands of native saplings every year. By nurturing those trees, he is restoring degraded land and fighting climate change in his community’s township in Cape Town. He’s one of...
