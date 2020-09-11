The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement

Category: Climate Hits: 3

New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement Comments|Add Comment|PrintAt Sokomani's nursery, workers grow native plants like spekboom. Photo: Siyabulela Sokomani Siyabulela “Siya” Sokomani, a young entrepreneur from South Africa, runs a commercial nursery that grows thousands of native saplings every year. By nurturing those trees, he is restoring degraded land and fighting climate change in his community’s township in Cape Town. He’s one of...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
New Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration MovementNew Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration MovementNew Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration MovementNew Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration MovementNew Location, New Perspectives: Hearing from African Voices in the Restoration Movement

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/wJLgiUtmnTM/new-location-new-perspectives-hearing-african-voices-restoration-movement

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version