The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Study confirms widespread literacy in biblical-period kingdom of Judah

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Researchers have analyzed 18 ancient texts dating back to around 600 BCE from the Tel Arad military post using state-of-the-art image processing, machine learning technologies, and the expertise of a senior handwriting examiner, and concluded that the texts were written by no fewer than 12 authors, suggesting that many of the inhabitants of the kingdom of Judah during that period were able to read and write.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910110828.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version