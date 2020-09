Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:28 Hits: 0

For the first time, scientists have viewed the deepest regions of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, discovered five undescribed species consisting of black corals and sponges, and recorded Australia's first observation of an extremely rare fish.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909092824.htm